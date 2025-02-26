Risings Stars given Governor’s Award Published 3:07 pm Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Staff Report

Established in 1988, the Governor’s Arts Awards recognize individuals and organizations who

have made noteworthy contributions to or achieved artistic excellence in Mississippi. The

Mississippi Arts Commission presents the awards each year in partnership with the Governor’s

Office.

The 2025 recipients were recognized at the 37th Governor’s Arts Awards ceremony, which took

place on Thursday, Feb. 6,at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson.

The Rising Stars Fife and Drum Band keeps the tradition of fife and drum musical expression

alive and well in Mississippi, where the art form has its roots, and across the globe.

Fife and drum are mostly associated with northern Mississippi and were popular during slavery

and through the Civil War. The father of Fife and Drum, Otha Turner, carried on the tradition

through the 20th century, and today, his legacy lives on through the band led by his

granddaughter, Sharde Thomas Mallory.

Sharde has led fife and drum bands since her grandad was alive and leading his own band, of

which she was a part. In 2003, Sharde started her own band, Rising Stars, to continue her

grandfather’s legacy. Chris Mallory and Sharde Thomas Mallory from Coldwater are the

dynamic duo behind the Rising Stars Fife and Drum.

In recent years, the band has grown into a worldwide brand and monumental blues history

sensation, playing at some of the best venues in the country, including the Lincoln Center and

the Ryman Auditorium, as well as countless festivals around the globe.