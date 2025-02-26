Offer made for Eureka Theatre – Panola Playhouse may expand to Batesville Published 12:03 pm Wednesday, February 26, 2025

The long dormant Eureka Theatre on the Batesville Square may soon be a locale for arts and entertainment again. Panola Playhouse directors on Tuesday made an offer for the historical landmark with hopes of expanding the work of the iconic Sardis theatre.

Playhouse board president Buddy Hart has been speaking to various elected groups and civic organizations this year, following the announcement of a major grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission to renovate the Sardis theatre, the oldest continually running community theatre in the state.

This week Hart spoke to the Batesville Rotary Club, outlining plans for the renovations in Sardis and reminding members the Playhouse continues to raise matching funds for the MAC grant. It was at the Rotary Club meeting that Hart revealed the group’s plans for the Eureka Theatre.

“The strength of our theatre relies on the collaborative support of our community,” Hart said. “Together we can build a legacy that honors our past and paves the way for a bright future in Panola County.”

While the Eureka will need some upgrades, Hart said the building appears to be almost ready for move-in. “Hopefully in sixty days we will have it. Basically we will put in what we have and be ready to go. Overall it’s a great space for Batesville and Panola County.”

In a matter of good timing, Hart said he recently acquired more than 400 seats and some stage and lighting equipment when the Landers Center in Southaven underwent an upgrade. He said those seats and lights could be a beginning for practices, auditions, and live shows at the Eureka.

“It might be kind of basic at first but we have a good group of volunteers who are creative and can make things happen in small spaces,” Hart said.

The popular summer camps hosted by Panola Playhouse could potentially be expanded to the Eureka as soon as this year, he said. Seating arrangements and staging options will be explored when the acquisition is finalized.