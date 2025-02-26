NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 27 Published 9:26 pm Wednesday, February 26, 2025

The Denver Nuggets versus the Milwaukee Bucks is one of many strong options on today’s NBA schedule.

Ready to dive in the odds for today’s NBA action? Let’s analyze them together.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 27

Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Warriors -5.5

Warriors -5.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 1.5 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 1.5 points) Total: 210.5 points

210.5 points Total Pick: Over (216.6 total projected points)

Over (216.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSFL

NBCS-BA and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Nuggets -2.5

Nuggets -2.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.7 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.7 points) Total: 240.5 points

240.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.4 total projected points)

Over (231.4 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: TNT, ALT, truTV, and MAX

TNT, ALT, truTV, and MAX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Mavericks -10.5

Mavericks -10.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 13.5 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 13.5 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.4 total projected points)

Over (223.4 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and FDSSE

KFAA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Suns -7.5

Suns -7.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 7.9 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 7.9 points) Total: 235.5 points

235.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.4 total projected points)

Over (229.4 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily

AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Lakers -5.5

Lakers -5.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 0.9 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 0.9 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.9 total projected points)

Over (222.9 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSN, and NBA TV

SportsNet LA, FDSN, and NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

id: