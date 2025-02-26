Mounds Museum Almost Complete Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Construction has wrapped up at the new museum and pavilion structure at the Batesville

Mounds site on Hwy. 25N. Public works director Newt Benson last week told the city board the

project is nearing completion with mostly finishing touches left. Benson and the board members

discussed the details of a wide sidewalk that will connect the facility to the existing parking lot

and the need for high-quality sod and professional landscaping at the facility. The city will

announce hours of operation and who will be on site during the opening hours soon. (Staff)