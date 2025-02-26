Living with a lost cell phone Published 2:03 pm Wednesday, February 26, 2025

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

I hope everyone survived the subzero weather with no bursted pipes. I did, thank

goodness, I just turned my water on Saturday when I thought it was finally safe. Some

water systems are charging the normal fee and not adding the extra fee for the excess

usage. Check with yours.

On Sunday, March 9, Daylight Saving Time begins. Some of you love, some of you

hate. I don’t think that it’s particularly healthy. I am worn out the first two weeks, but I

love those long afternoons to work in the yard. Anyway, get ready it’ll be here Sunday.

I am always “preaching” as to how technology is making our brain soft. Well, I had a big

catastrophe this past week, I lost my cell phone! I had to go to the bank and get a new

debit card. I had some fraudulent charges. It was some photo shop in Arkansas.(I am

wondering, what kind of photos.)

After getting my new card, I had to go to the UPS to mail a package and copy some

music. Next sonic to get a chicken sandwich to bring home for lunch. As I am having a

balance problem now, I am not driving, my housekeeper had already left, and I needed

my phone. I was desperate. I thought of all the things I couldn’t do. The only phone

number I can remember was LaDonna’s. I backtrack everywhere I went, and finally

decided it must be in the car. Since I have this balance problem, I don’t go to the car

alone.

I went from Thursday to Saturday isolated, when we found the phone.

Shady Grove Baptist Church, the active little church that was home to all the

Palmertree’s when they came into Panola County, always has a busy schedule.

On Wednesday, February 26, they have the senior luncheon in prayer meeting at 11:30.

Wednesday night services for everyone. It starts at 6:30. Sunday, March 2 starts the

winter Bible study of Joshua by brother Kenny Digby. Sunday, March 23 will be a bridal

shower for Hannah Coyle and Colin Hartman.

Saturday was a wonderful time. I was invited to the birthday party for River Rain

Robison. River is the daughter of Dustin and Kristin Robison of Batesville. Grandparents

in attendance were Kimberly Tedford, Chris and Trina Robison, also J.T. and Tracey

Davis all of Batesville. Grandparents Dwight and Barbara Arbuckle came from Panama

City Beach for River Rain’s second birthday. Mt. Olivet people will remember the rich

baritone voice of Dwight’s as he sang several times at Mt. Olivet.

The proud great grandparents were Tony Martin and Ana Stroup, also of Batesville. It

was definitely a festive occasion. Children were playing with balloon balloons, popping

balloon balloons, and enjoying cupcakes and birthday cake. Mt. Olivet’s family life

Center is a perfect place for festivities such as this. It’s good to see the members take

advantage of these very nice facilities.

Ponder this: Does God have a telephone? See Jeremiah 33:3