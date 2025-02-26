Jets vs. Predators Injury Report Today – February 27
Published 9:42 pm Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Currently, the Winnipeg Jets (42-14-3) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (20-30-7) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, February 27 at 8:00 PM ET.
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Morgan Barron
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Wilsby
|D
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Zachary L’Heureux
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Roman Josi
|D
|Day-To-Day
|Upper Body
|Mark Jankowski
|C
|Day-To-Day
|Upper Body
Jets vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Jets Season Insights
- The Jets score the second-most goals in the league (211 total, 3.6 per game).
- Defensively, Winnipeg is the stingiest unit in NHL action, allowing 139 total goals (only 2.4 per game).
- They have a league-leading goal differential at +72.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators have 146 goals this season (2.6 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- Nashville gives up 3.3 goals per game (189 total), which ranks 24th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -43, they are 29th in the league.
Jets vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-123)
|Predators (+103)
|6
