Jets vs. Predators Injury Report Today – February 27

Published 9:42 pm Wednesday, February 26, 2025

By Data Skrive

Currently, the Winnipeg Jets (42-14-3) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (20-30-7) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, February 27 at 8:00 PM ET.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Morgan Barron C Out Upper Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Adam Wilsby D Out For Season Upper Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Zachary L’Heureux LW Out Upper Body
Roman Josi D Day-To-Day Upper Body
Mark Jankowski C Day-To-Day Upper Body

Jets vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Jets Season Insights

  • The Jets score the second-most goals in the league (211 total, 3.6 per game).
  • Defensively, Winnipeg is the stingiest unit in NHL action, allowing 139 total goals (only 2.4 per game).
  • They have a league-leading goal differential at +72.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators have 146 goals this season (2.6 per game), 31st in the NHL.
  • Nashville gives up 3.3 goals per game (189 total), which ranks 24th in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -43, they are 29th in the league.

Jets vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Jets (-123) Predators (+103) 6

