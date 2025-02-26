Jets vs. Predators Injury Report Today – February 27 Published 9:42 pm Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Currently, the Winnipeg Jets (42-14-3) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (20-30-7) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, February 27 at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Morgan Barron C Out Upper Body

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Wilsby D Out For Season Upper Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Zachary L’Heureux LW Out Upper Body Roman Josi D Day-To-Day Upper Body Mark Jankowski C Day-To-Day Upper Body

Jets vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Jets Season Insights

The Jets score the second-most goals in the league (211 total, 3.6 per game).

Defensively, Winnipeg is the stingiest unit in NHL action, allowing 139 total goals (only 2.4 per game).

They have a league-leading goal differential at +72.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators have 146 goals this season (2.6 per game), 31st in the NHL.

Nashville gives up 3.3 goals per game (189 total), which ranks 24th in the league.

With a goal differential of -43, they are 29th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Jets vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-123) Predators (+103) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: