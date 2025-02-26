Published 10:51 am Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Jane Buntin Pierce, age 79, peacefully passed away on February 24, 2025 surrounded by her loving family at Alive Hospice in Nashville,Tennessee, her home of over 50 years.

Memorial services will be held at Wells Funeral Home Chapel in Batesville, MS on Sunday March 2, 2025 at 2:00 pm. Visitation will begin one hour prior at 1:00 pm . Following the service, Jane will be laid to rest with her departed family members at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery in Enid, MS.

Jane was born March 14, 1945 in Tallahatchie County, MS. She was raised in Batesville, MS where she graduated from Batesville High School Class of 1963. Though she loved her relatives and the community in which she was raised, an adventurous spirit led her to travel the country and the world before settling down to raise a family in Nashville.

In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Jane worked throughout her career as a flight attendant at American Airlines, a real estate agent and a guest services representative at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. In her free time she enjoyed many creative pursuits including art, photography, interior design, genealogy, cooking and writing eBooks.

She was a kind soul who brought love, laughter and joy to the hearts of all who had the pleasure to know her and work with her.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents Rayburn and Flake Buntin and her three brothers, Reed Buntin Sr., Joseph Buntin and Jerry Buntin. She is survived by her husband Donald Pierce and her two sons Douglas and Matthew Pierce.