How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 27
Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, February 26, 2025
The North Carolina Tar Heels versus the Duke Blue Devils is one of 11 games on the college basketball slate on Thursday that includes a ranked team in action.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Clemson Tigers at No. 25 Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners at Florida Gators
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 19 Maryland Terrapins at Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Peacock
Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 9 NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 16 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 22 Creighton Bluejays at No. 5 UConn Huskies
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
No. 1 Texas Longhorns at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 24 Florida State Seminoles at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks at Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7 LSU Tigers at No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
