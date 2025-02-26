How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 26
Published 8:43 am Wednesday, February 26, 2025
The Ole Miss Rebels and the Auburn Tigers hit the court for one of four games on the college basketball slate on Wednesday that include SEC squads.
Today’s SEC Games
Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: SECN
Ole Miss Rebels at No. 1 Auburn Tigers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: ESPN
Texas Longhorns at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: ESPN
No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: SECN
