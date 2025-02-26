How to Watch Memphis vs. Rice on TV or Live Stream – February 26 Published 8:41 am Wednesday, February 26, 2025

The No. 18 Memphis Tigers (22-5, 12-2 AAC) welcome in the Rice Owls (13-15, 4-11 AAC) after winning eight straight home games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

Memphis vs. Rice Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Owls allow to opponents.

Memphis has an 18-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 123rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 38th.

The 79.6 points per game the Tigers average are 9.8 more points than the Owls give up (69.8).

Memphis has a 17-4 record when putting up more than 69.8 points.

Rice Stats Insights

Rice is 10-7 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 55th.

The Owls’ 71.5 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 73.0 the Tigers give up.

Rice has a 13-9 record when allowing fewer than 79.6 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Memphis is posting 80.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.0 more points than it is averaging on the road (79.2).

In 2024-25, the Tigers are ceding 71.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 72.4.

When playing at home, Memphis is draining 1.3 fewer threes per game (7.5) than away from home (8.8). It also has a lower three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to away from home (39.3%).

Rice Home & Away Comparison

At home Rice is putting up 73.3 points per game, 3.1 more than it is averaging on the road (70.2).

At home, the Owls allow 69.9 points per game. On the road, they concede 70.2.

Rice drains more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than away (7.7). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (39.3%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/13/2025 @ South Florida W 80-65 Yuengling Center 2/16/2025 @ Wichita State L 84-79 Charles Koch Arena 2/23/2025 Florida Atlantic W 84-65 FedExForum 2/26/2025 Rice Watch this game on ESPN+ FedExForum 3/2/2025 @ UAB – Bartow Arena 3/4/2025 @ UTSA Watch this game on ESPN+ UTSA Convocation Center

Rice Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/15/2025 @ Tulane L 81-78 Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse 2/19/2025 UAB L 90-89 Tudor Fieldhouse 2/22/2025 Tulsa W 71-50 Tudor Fieldhouse 2/26/2025 @ Memphis Watch this game on ESPN+ FedExForum 3/2/2025 @ UTSA Watch this game on ESPN+ UTSA Convocation Center 3/6/2025 Wichita State Watch this game on ESPN+ Tudor Fieldhouse

