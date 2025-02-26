How to Watch Memphis vs. Rice on TV or Live Stream – February 26
Published 8:41 am Wednesday, February 26, 2025
The No. 18 Memphis Tigers (22-5, 12-2 AAC) welcome in the Rice Owls (13-15, 4-11 AAC) after winning eight straight home games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.
Memphis vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Owls allow to opponents.
- Memphis has an 18-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 123rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 38th.
- The 79.6 points per game the Tigers average are 9.8 more points than the Owls give up (69.8).
- Memphis has a 17-4 record when putting up more than 69.8 points.
Rice Stats Insights
- Rice is 10-7 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 55th.
- The Owls’ 71.5 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 73.0 the Tigers give up.
- Rice has a 13-9 record when allowing fewer than 79.6 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Memphis is posting 80.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.0 more points than it is averaging on the road (79.2).
- In 2024-25, the Tigers are ceding 71.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 72.4.
- When playing at home, Memphis is draining 1.3 fewer threes per game (7.5) than away from home (8.8). It also has a lower three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to away from home (39.3%).
Rice Home & Away Comparison
- At home Rice is putting up 73.3 points per game, 3.1 more than it is averaging on the road (70.2).
- At home, the Owls allow 69.9 points per game. On the road, they concede 70.2.
- Rice drains more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than away (7.7). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (39.3%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/13/2025
|@ South Florida
|W 80-65
|Yuengling Center
|2/16/2025
|@ Wichita State
|L 84-79
|Charles Koch Arena
|2/23/2025
|Florida Atlantic
|W 84-65
|FedExForum
|2/26/2025
|Rice
|Watch this game on ESPN+
|FedExForum
|3/2/2025
|@ UAB
|–
|Bartow Arena
|3/4/2025
|@ UTSA
|Watch this game on ESPN+
|UTSA Convocation Center
Rice Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/15/2025
|@ Tulane
|L 81-78
|Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse
|2/19/2025
|UAB
|L 90-89
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|2/22/2025
|Tulsa
|W 71-50
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|2/26/2025
|@ Memphis
|Watch this game on ESPN+
|FedExForum
|3/2/2025
|@ UTSA
|Watch this game on ESPN+
|UTSA Convocation Center
|3/6/2025
|Wichita State
|Watch this game on ESPN+
|Tudor Fieldhouse
