How to Watch Auburn vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream – February 26
Published 6:43 am Wednesday, February 26, 2025
The No. 1 Auburn Tigers (25-2, 13-1 SEC) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Ole Miss Rebels (19-8, 8-6 SEC) on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at Neville Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Auburn vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: ESPN2
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Rebels allow to opponents.
- Auburn has a 21-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 286th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 28th.
- The Tigers score 84.3 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 69.2 the Rebels allow.
- Auburn has a 22-2 record when putting up more than 69.2 points.
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels are shooting 44.4% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 40.1% the Tigers’ opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Ole Miss has a 14-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 286th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 47th.
- The Rebels’ 77.6 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 68.1 the Tigers give up.
- Ole Miss has an 18-6 record when giving up fewer than 84.3 points.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison
- Auburn is scoring 85.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.8 more points than it is averaging in away games (81.8).
- The Tigers surrender 62.6 points per game in home games this season, compared to 75.8 in road games.
- In terms of three-pointers, Auburn has played worse in home games this season, draining 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 9.9 per game and a 40.1% percentage when playing on the road.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison
- Ole Miss averages 77.5 points per game at home, and 75 on the road.
- The Rebels allow 66.2 points per game at home, and 73.6 away.
- Beyond the arc, Ole Miss makes fewer treys on the road (8 per game) than at home (8.6), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (34.1%) than at home (33.9%).
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/15/2025
|@ Alabama
|W 94-85
|Coleman Coliseum
|2/19/2025
|Arkansas
|W 67-60
|Neville Arena
|2/22/2025
|Georgia
|W 82-70
|Neville Arena
|2/26/2025
|Ole Miss
|Neville Arena
|3/1/2025
|@ Kentucky
|Rupp Arena
|3/4/2025
|@ Texas A&M
|–
|Reed Arena
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2025
|@ South Carolina
|W 72-68
|Colonial Life Arena
|2/15/2025
|Mississippi State
|L 81-71
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/22/2025
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 77-72
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/26/2025
|@ Auburn
|Neville Arena
|3/1/2025
|Oklahoma
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|3/5/2025
|Tennessee
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
