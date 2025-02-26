How to Watch Auburn vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream – February 26 Published 6:43 am Wednesday, February 26, 2025

The No. 1 Auburn Tigers (25-2, 13-1 SEC) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Ole Miss Rebels (19-8, 8-6 SEC) on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at Neville Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Rebels allow to opponents.

Auburn has a 21-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Rebels are the 286th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 28th.

The Tigers score 84.3 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 69.2 the Rebels allow.

Auburn has a 22-2 record when putting up more than 69.2 points.

Stream Auburn vs. Ole Miss live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels are shooting 44.4% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 40.1% the Tigers’ opponents have shot this season.

This season, Ole Miss has a 14-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.

The Rebels are the 286th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 47th.

The Rebels’ 77.6 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 68.1 the Tigers give up.

Ole Miss has an 18-6 record when giving up fewer than 84.3 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison

Auburn is scoring 85.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.8 more points than it is averaging in away games (81.8).

The Tigers surrender 62.6 points per game in home games this season, compared to 75.8 in road games.

In terms of three-pointers, Auburn has played worse in home games this season, draining 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 9.9 per game and a 40.1% percentage when playing on the road.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison

Ole Miss averages 77.5 points per game at home, and 75 on the road.

The Rebels allow 66.2 points per game at home, and 73.6 away.

Beyond the arc, Ole Miss makes fewer treys on the road (8 per game) than at home (8.6), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (34.1%) than at home (33.9%).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/15/2025 @ Alabama W 94-85 Coleman Coliseum 2/19/2025 Arkansas W 67-60 Neville Arena 2/22/2025 Georgia W 82-70 Neville Arena 2/26/2025 Ole Miss Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Neville Arena 3/1/2025 @ Kentucky Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Rupp Arena 3/4/2025 @ Texas A&M – Reed Arena

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/12/2025 @ South Carolina W 72-68 Colonial Life Arena 2/15/2025 Mississippi State L 81-71 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 2/22/2025 @ Vanderbilt L 77-72 Memorial Gymnasium 2/26/2025 @ Auburn Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Neville Arena 3/1/2025 Oklahoma – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 3/5/2025 Tennessee – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

id: