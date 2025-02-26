How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 26
Published 8:43 am Wednesday, February 26, 2025
AAC teams will take the court across three games on Wednesday in college basketball action. That includes the Rice Owls squaring off against the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum.
Today’s AAC Games
South Florida Bulls at Temple Owls
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charlotte 49ers at Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rice Owls at No. 18 Memphis Tigers
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
