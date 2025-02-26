How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 26 Published 8:43 am Wednesday, February 26, 2025

AAC teams will take the court across three games on Wednesday in college basketball action. That includes the Rice Owls squaring off against the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum.

Today’s AAC Games

South Florida Bulls at Temple Owls

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charlotte 49ers at Tulane Green Wave

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rice Owls at No. 18 Memphis Tigers

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

