February 26 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 3:22 am Wednesday, February 26, 2025

The contests in a Wednesday NHL lineup that shouldn’t be missed include the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.

Information on live coverage of Wednesday’s NHL action is included for you.

How to Watch February 26 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Winnipeg Jets @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New Jersey Devils @ Colorado Avalanche 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ Los Angeles Kings 10 p.m. ET TNT Max

Regional restrictions may apply.

