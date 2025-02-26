College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 26
Published 12:47 am Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Wednesday’s college basketball slate in the SEC features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Auburn Tigers. Scroll down for all our picks against the spread.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Texas A&M -7.5 vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 7.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas A&M -7.5
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 26
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Ole Miss +12.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 11.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Auburn -12.5
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 26
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Texas +4.5 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 4.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arkansas -4.5
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 26
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Kentucky -2.5 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 4.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kentucky -2.5
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 26
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
