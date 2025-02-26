College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 26 Published 12:47 am Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday’s AAC college basketball lineup should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among those contests is the Rice Owls squaring off against the Memphis Tigers, and we have picks against the spread right here for all the matchups.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Temple -2.5 vs. South Florida

Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Temple Owls

South Florida Bulls at Temple Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Temple by 4.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Temple by 4.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Temple -2.5

Temple -2.5 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 26

February 26 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Tulane -8.5 vs. Charlotte

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Tulane Green Wave

Charlotte 49ers at Tulane Green Wave Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 10.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tulane by 10.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tulane -8.5

Tulane -8.5 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Date: February 26

February 26 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Memphis -13.5 vs. Rice

Matchup: Rice Owls at Memphis Tigers

Rice Owls at Memphis Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 16.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Memphis by 16.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Memphis -13.5

Memphis -13.5 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: February 26

February 26 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: