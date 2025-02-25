Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Panthers on February 25? Published 12:11 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025

In the upcoming game versus the Florida Panthers, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Steven Stamkos to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Panthers?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Stamkos stats and insights

In 15 of 56 games this season, Stamkos has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has attempted five shots in one game versus the Panthers this season, and has scored one goal.

Stamkos has picked up nine goals and five assists on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 167 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 21:22 Home L 5-0 2/22/2025 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:34 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 16:03 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:44 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 0 0 0 14:20 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:47 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 1 0 16:03 Away W 6-5

Predators vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: