Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Panthers on February 25? Published 12:11 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Can we count on Ryan O’Reilly finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators match up against the Florida Panthers at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in 11 of 53 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not scored against the Panthers this season in one game (three shots).

He has six goals on the power play, and also six assists.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 167 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 5-0 2/22/2025 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:22 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 4 0 4 17:12 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 1 0 1 17:15 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 1 0 1 21:41 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 1 1 0 21:05 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 19:52 Away W 6-5

Predators vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

