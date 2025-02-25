Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Panthers on February 25?
Published 12:11 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Can we count on Jonathan Marchessault lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Florida Panthers at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- In 16 of 56 games this season, Marchessault has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Panthers this season, but has not scored.
- Marchessault has picked up four goals and 13 assists on the power play.
- He has an 11% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- On defense, the Panthers are giving up 167 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|2/23/2025
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Home
|L 5-0
|2/22/2025
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|18:47
|Home
|W 2-1
|2/8/2025
|Sabres
|4
|1
|3
|18:10
|Home
|W 6-4
|2/7/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:00
|Away
|L 6-2
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|16:11
|Home
|L 5-2
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Away
|L 3-0
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 4-3
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|16:08
|Away
|W 6-5
Predators vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
