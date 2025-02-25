Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Panthers on February 25? Published 12:11 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Can we count on Filip Forsberg scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators clash with the Florida Panthers at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in 17 of 56 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Forsberg has picked up seven goals and 11 assists on the power play.

He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 10.4% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers are conceding 167 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 28.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 20:35 Home L 5-0 2/22/2025 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:03 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 2 2 0 18:08 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 2 1 1 19:22 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:52 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:20 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 19:49 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 2 0 2 22:01 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 2 2 0 14:47 Away W 6-5

Predators vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

