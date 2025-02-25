NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 26 Published 9:26 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025

The NBA slate today should provide some fireworks. The outings include the San Antonio Spurs playing the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

Take a look at our betting guide for the NBA’s upcoming games today.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 26

Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Pacers -9.5

Pacers -9.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 8.1 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 8.1 points) Total: 238.5 points

238.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.7 total projected points)

Over (229.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and SportsNet

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Trail Blazers -5.5

Trail Blazers -5.5 Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 5.8 points)

Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 5.8 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.5 total projected points)

Over (226.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and MNMT

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: Knicks -10.5

Knicks -10.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 11.5 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 11.5 points) Total: 232.5 points

232.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.7 total projected points)

Over (226.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, and NBCS-PH

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -3.5

Celtics -3.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 4.0 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 4.0 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.4 total projected points)

Over (226.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and NBCS-BOS

Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -17.5

Thunder -17.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 15.3 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 15.3 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (219.5 total projected points)

Over (219.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSOK

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Heat -1.5

Heat -1.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 3.3 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 3.3 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.0 total projected points)

Over (228.0 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSSE

Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Clippers -7.5

Clippers -7.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 3.3 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 3.3 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.0 total projected points)

Over (228.0 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and KTLA

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Kings -8.5

Kings -8.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 3.9 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 3.9 points) Total: 235.5 points

235.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.2 total projected points)

Over (232.2 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KJZZ

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: ESPN, SCHN, and CWSA

