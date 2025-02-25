NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 26
Published 9:26 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025
The NBA slate today should provide some fireworks. The outings include the San Antonio Spurs playing the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Take a look at our betting guide for the NBA’s upcoming games today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 26
Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Pacers -9.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 8.1 points)
- Total: 238.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Trail Blazers -5.5
- Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 5.8 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: Knicks -10.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 11.5 points)
- Total: 232.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -3.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 4.0 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -17.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 15.3 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Heat -1.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 3.3 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.0 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Clippers -7.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 3.3 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.0 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and KTLA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Kings -8.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 3.9 points)
- Total: 235.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN, SCHN, and CWSA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
