Memphis vs. Rice Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 26 Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Wednesday’s contest that pits the No. 18 Memphis Tigers (22-5, 12-2 AAC) against the Rice Owls (13-15, 4-11 AAC) at FedExForum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-65 in favor of Memphis, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 26.

According to our computer prediction, Memphis is projected to cover the point spread (14.5) against Rice. The two teams are projected to go under the 148.5 over/under.

Memphis vs. Rice Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Line: Memphis -14.5

Point total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (to win): Memphis -1449, Rice +810

Memphis vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction:

Memphis 82, Rice 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Rice

Pick ATS: Memphis (-14.5)

Memphis (-14.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)

Memphis has a 13-14-0 record against the spread this season compared to Rice, who is 15-11-0 ATS. A total of 14 out of the Tigers’ games this season have gone over the point total, and 15 of the Owls’ games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 151.1 points per game, 2.6 more points than this matchup’s total. In the last 10 contests, Memphis has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Rice has gone 8-2 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 matches.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game (scoring 79.6 points per game to rank 50th in college basketball while allowing 73.0 per contest to rank 217th in college basketball) and have a +179 scoring differential overall.

Memphis wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. It is grabbing 33.0 rebounds per game (125th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 31.3 per outing.

Memphis knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 8.0. It shoots 39.6% from deep while its opponents hit 32.6% from long range.

The Tigers average 98.0 points per 100 possessions (124th in college basketball), while allowing 89.8 points per 100 possessions (99th in college basketball).

Memphis and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 13.3 per game (334th in college basketball) and force 13.1 (53rd in college basketball play).

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls’ +47 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.5 points per game (256th in college basketball) while giving up 69.8 per contest (112th in college basketball).

Rice comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. It records 35.1 rebounds per game (38th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 30.7.

Rice knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (189th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.0 on average.

Rice loses the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 11.4 (201st in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.0.

