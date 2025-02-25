How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 26

Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, February 26

The Utah Utes and the West Virginia Mountaineers hit the court for one of five games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that include a ranked team.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Utah Utes at No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers

No. 23 Michigan State Spartans at No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Houston Cougars at No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs

No. 2 UCLA Bruins at Wisconsin Badgers

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

