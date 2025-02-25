How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 26 Published 11:45 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025

There are nine games featuring a ranked team on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 8 Michigan State Spartans at No. 16 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 13 Clemson Tigers

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ole Miss Rebels at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rice Owls at No. 18 Memphis Tigers

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7 St. John’s Red Storm at Butler Bulldogs

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Utes at No. 22 Arizona Wildcats

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 25 BYU Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

