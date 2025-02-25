How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 26
Published 11:45 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025
There are nine games featuring a ranked team on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 8 Michigan State Spartans at No. 16 Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 13 Clemson Tigers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Ole Miss Rebels at No. 1 Auburn Tigers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rice Owls at No. 18 Memphis Tigers
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7 St. John’s Red Storm at Butler Bulldogs
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Utes at No. 22 Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 25 BYU Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
