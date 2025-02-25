How to Watch the NBA Today, February 26
Published 10:26 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Today’s NBA menu features top teams in action. Among the nine games is the Boston Celtics playing the Detroit Pistons.
There is live coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the info on how to watch below.
Watch the NBA Today – February 26
Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and KTLA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN, SCHN, and CWSA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
