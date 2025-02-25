How to Watch Temple vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 25
Published 7:46 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025
The Memphis Tigers (7-19) hope to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Temple Owls (16-10) on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET.
If you’re looking for where to watch this game, it is available on ESPN+.
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Temple vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Temple 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Tigers are 103rd in the nation offensively (69.3 points scored per game) and second-worst defensively (77.5 points allowed).
- Temple is 178th in the country with 32.1 boards per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 223rd with 32.2 rebounds allowed per game.
- With 12.2 assists per game, the Tigers are 225th in college basketball.
- This season, Temple is averaging 14.9 turnovers per game (151st-ranked in college basketball) and forcing 17.9 turnovers per contest (58th-ranked).
- The Tigers are 136th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (6.6 per game) and 33rd in 3-point percentage (35.7%).
- Temple is giving up 5.6 treys per game (121st-ranked in college basketball) this season, while allowing a 33.7% three-point percentage (310th-ranked).
- In 2024-25, the Tigers have taken 70.8% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 29.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.8% of the Tigers’ baskets have been 2-pointers, and 26.2% have been 3-pointers.
Memphis 2024-25 Stats
- Offensively the Tigers are the 103rd-ranked squad in the nation (69.3 points per game). On defense they are second-worst (77.5 points conceded per game).
- On the glass, Memphis is 164th in college basketball in rebounds (32.3 per game). It is eighth-worst in rebounds conceded (37.8 per game).
- This season the Tigers are ranked 225th in college basketball in assists at 12.2 per game.
- Memphis commits 15.6 turnovers per game and force 14.5 per game, ranking 200th and 242nd, respectively, in college basketball.
- The Tigers are 136th in the country in 3-pointers made (6.6 per game) and 33rd in 3-point percentage (35.7%).
- Defensively, Memphis is 166th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 5.9. It is 106th in 3-point percentage conceded at 29.5%.
- In 2024-25, the Tigers have attempted 70.8% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 29.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73.8% of the Tigers’ baskets have been 2-pointers, and 26.2% have been 3-pointers.
Watch live women’s college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.
Temple’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tiarra East
|25
|13.4
|4.8
|2.3
|1.2
|0.1
|1.0
|Tarriyonna Gary
|26
|12.2
|3.6
|1.9
|1.2
|0.1
|2.2
|Kaylah Turner
|24
|9.5
|2.4
|1.7
|1.0
|0.1
|1.1
|Anissa Rivera
|25
|8.2
|5.7
|1.4
|1.8
|1.1
|0.6
|Jaleesa Molina
|26
|7.1
|7.2
|0.9
|1.5
|0.5
|0.1
Memphis’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|TI’lan Boler
|26
|16.8
|3.0
|0.8
|0.7
|0.5
|2.2
|DeeDee Hagemann
|14
|11.9
|2.1
|6.0
|1.6
|0.1
|1.2
|Alasia Smith
|26
|11.8
|8.8
|1.9
|2.3
|1.2
|0.5
|Hannah Riddick
|4
|11.5
|8.0
|0.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|Tanyuel
|26
|10.5
|4.5
|3.0
|1.2
|0.1
|1.0
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Temple’s Upcoming Schedule
- February 25 at Memphis at 8:00 PM ET
- February 28 vs. Rice at 7:00 PM ET
- March 4 at Charlotte at 6:30 PM ET
Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 25 vs. Temple at 8:00 PM ET
- March 1 vs. Tulsa at 3:00 PM ET
- March 4 at Florida Atlantic at 7:00 PM ET
Don’t miss this exciting matchup — watch it live on ESPN+!