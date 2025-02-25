How to Watch Temple vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 25 Published 7:46 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

The Memphis Tigers (7-19) hope to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Temple Owls (16-10) on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET.

If you’re looking for where to watch this game, it is available on ESPN+.

Temple vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Temple 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Tigers are 103rd in the nation offensively (69.3 points scored per game) and second-worst defensively (77.5 points allowed).

Temple is 178th in the country with 32.1 boards per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 223rd with 32.2 rebounds allowed per game.

With 12.2 assists per game, the Tigers are 225th in college basketball.

This season, Temple is averaging 14.9 turnovers per game (151st-ranked in college basketball) and forcing 17.9 turnovers per contest (58th-ranked).

The Tigers are 136th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (6.6 per game) and 33rd in 3-point percentage (35.7%).

Temple is giving up 5.6 treys per game (121st-ranked in college basketball) this season, while allowing a 33.7% three-point percentage (310th-ranked).

In 2024-25, the Tigers have taken 70.8% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 29.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.8% of the Tigers’ baskets have been 2-pointers, and 26.2% have been 3-pointers.

Memphis 2024-25 Stats

On the glass, Memphis is 164th in college basketball in rebounds (32.3 per game). It is eighth-worst in rebounds conceded (37.8 per game).

Memphis commits 15.6 turnovers per game and force 14.5 per game, ranking 200th and 242nd, respectively, in college basketball.

Defensively, Memphis is 166th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 5.9. It is 106th in 3-point percentage conceded at 29.5%.

Temple’s Top Players

Owls Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tiarra East 25 13.4 4.8 2.3 1.2 0.1 1.0 Tarriyonna Gary 26 12.2 3.6 1.9 1.2 0.1 2.2 Kaylah Turner 24 9.5 2.4 1.7 1.0 0.1 1.1 Anissa Rivera 25 8.2 5.7 1.4 1.8 1.1 0.6 Jaleesa Molina 26 7.1 7.2 0.9 1.5 0.5 0.1

Memphis’ Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM TI’lan Boler 26 16.8 3.0 0.8 0.7 0.5 2.2 DeeDee Hagemann 14 11.9 2.1 6.0 1.6 0.1 1.2 Alasia Smith 26 11.8 8.8 1.9 2.3 1.2 0.5 Hannah Riddick 4 11.5 8.0 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.0 Tanyuel 26 10.5 4.5 3.0 1.2 0.1 1.0

Temple’s Upcoming Schedule

February 25 at Memphis at 8:00 PM ET

February 28 vs. Rice at 7:00 PM ET

March 4 at Charlotte at 6:30 PM ET

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

February 25 vs. Temple at 8:00 PM ET

March 1 vs. Tulsa at 3:00 PM ET

March 4 at Florida Atlantic at 7:00 PM ET

