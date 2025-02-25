How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 25

Published 8:43 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Tuesday college basketball slate includes four games with an SEC team on the court. Among those contests is the Mississippi State Bulldogs squaring off against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Tuesday college basketball slate includes four games with an SEC team on the court. Among those contests is the Mississippi State Bulldogs squaring off against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 3 Florida Gators at Georgia Bulldogs

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 14 Missouri Tigers

No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers at LSU Tigers

No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

