How to Watch Memphis vs. Temple Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 25 Published 7:46 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

The Memphis Tigers (7-19) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Temple Owls (16-10) on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

If you want to know where to watch this game, it is available on ESPN+.

Memphis vs. Temple Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Memphis 2024-25 Stats

The Owls put up 66.2 points per game and allow 63.1, ranking them 159th in college basketball on offense and 146th on defense.

Memphis ranks eighth-worst in college basketball with 37.8 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, it is grabbing 32.3 rebounds per game (164th-ranked in college basketball).

The Owls are 199th in the nation in assists (12.7 per game) in 2024-25.

Memphis is averaging 15.6 turnovers per game (201st-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 14.5 turnovers per contest (242nd-ranked).

In 2024-25, the Owls are 195th in college basketball in 3-point makes (5.9 per game) and 154th in 3-point percentage (31.9%).

Memphis is allowing 5.9 three-pointers per game (166th-ranked in college basketball). It is allowing opposing teams to shoot 29.5% (106th-ranked) from three-point land.

In 2024-25, the Owls have attempted 69.8% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 30.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 75.2% of the Owls’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 24.8% have been 3-pointers.

Temple 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Owls are 159th in college basketball offensively (66.2 points scored per game) and 146th defensively (63.1 points allowed).

Temple grabs 32.1 rebounds per game and concede 32.2 boards, ranking 178th and 223rd, respectively, in the nation.

The Owls are 199th in college basketball in assists (12.7 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, Temple is 151st in the country in turnovers committed (14.9 per game) and 58th in turnovers forced (17.9).

The Owls make 5.9 3-pointers per game and shoot 31.9% from beyond the arc, ranking 195th and 154th, respectively, in the country.

Temple gives up 5.6 3-pointers per game and concedes 33.7% from beyond the arc, ranking 121st and 310th, respectively, in the country.

The Owls take 30.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 69.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.8% of the Owls’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 75.2% are 2-pointers.

Memphis’ Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM TI’lan Boler 26 16.8 3 0.8 0.7 0.5 2.2 DeeDee Hagemann 14 11.9 2.1 6 1.6 0.1 1.2 Alasia Smith 26 11.8 8.8 1.9 2.3 1.2 0.5 Hannah Riddick 4 11.5 8 0.8 0.5 0.3 0 Tanyuel 26 10.5 4.5 3 1.2 0.1 1

Temple’s Top Players

Owls Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tiarra East 25 13.4 4.8 2.3 1.2 0.1 1 Tarriyonna Gary 26 12.2 3.6 1.9 1.2 0.1 2.2 Kaylah Turner 24 9.5 2.4 1.7 1 0.1 1.1 Anissa Rivera 25 8.2 5.7 1.4 1.8 1.1 0.6 Jaleesa Molina 26 7.1 7.2 0.9 1.5 0.5 0.1

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

February 25 vs. Temple at 8:00 PM ET

March 1 vs. Tulsa at 3:00 PM ET

March 4 at Florida Atlantic at 7:00 PM ET

Temple’s Upcoming Schedule

February 25 at Memphis at 8:00 PM ET

February 28 vs. Rice at 7:00 PM ET

March 4 at Charlotte at 6:30 PM ET

