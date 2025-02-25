How to Watch Memphis vs. Temple Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 25
Published 7:46 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025
The Memphis Tigers (7-19) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Temple Owls (16-10) on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.
If you want to know where to watch this game, it is available on ESPN+.
Memphis vs. Temple Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Memphis 2024-25 Stats
- Memphis ranks eighth-worst in college basketball with 37.8 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, it is grabbing 32.3 rebounds per game (164th-ranked in college basketball).
- The Owls are 199th in the nation in assists (12.7 per game) in 2024-25.
- Memphis is averaging 15.6 turnovers per game (201st-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 14.5 turnovers per contest (242nd-ranked).
- In 2024-25, the Owls are 195th in college basketball in 3-point makes (5.9 per game) and 154th in 3-point percentage (31.9%).
- Memphis is allowing 5.9 three-pointers per game (166th-ranked in college basketball). It is allowing opposing teams to shoot 29.5% (106th-ranked) from three-point land.
- In 2024-25, the Owls have attempted 69.8% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 30.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 75.2% of the Owls’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 24.8% have been 3-pointers.
Temple 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Owls are 159th in college basketball offensively (66.2 points scored per game) and 146th defensively (63.1 points allowed).
- Temple grabs 32.1 rebounds per game and concede 32.2 boards, ranking 178th and 223rd, respectively, in the nation.
- The Owls are 199th in college basketball in assists (12.7 per game) in 2024-25.
- In 2024-25, Temple is 151st in the country in turnovers committed (14.9 per game) and 58th in turnovers forced (17.9).
- The Owls make 5.9 3-pointers per game and shoot 31.9% from beyond the arc, ranking 195th and 154th, respectively, in the country.
- Temple gives up 5.6 3-pointers per game and concedes 33.7% from beyond the arc, ranking 121st and 310th, respectively, in the country.
- The Owls take 30.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 69.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.8% of the Owls’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 75.2% are 2-pointers.
Memphis’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|TI’lan Boler
|26
|16.8
|3
|0.8
|0.7
|0.5
|2.2
|DeeDee Hagemann
|14
|11.9
|2.1
|6
|1.6
|0.1
|1.2
|Alasia Smith
|26
|11.8
|8.8
|1.9
|2.3
|1.2
|0.5
|Hannah Riddick
|4
|11.5
|8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0
|Tanyuel
|26
|10.5
|4.5
|3
|1.2
|0.1
|1
Temple’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tiarra East
|25
|13.4
|4.8
|2.3
|1.2
|0.1
|1
|Tarriyonna Gary
|26
|12.2
|3.6
|1.9
|1.2
|0.1
|2.2
|Kaylah Turner
|24
|9.5
|2.4
|1.7
|1
|0.1
|1.1
|Anissa Rivera
|25
|8.2
|5.7
|1.4
|1.8
|1.1
|0.6
|Jaleesa Molina
|26
|7.1
|7.2
|0.9
|1.5
|0.5
|0.1
Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 25 vs. Temple at 8:00 PM ET
- March 1 vs. Tulsa at 3:00 PM ET
- March 4 at Florida Atlantic at 7:00 PM ET
Temple’s Upcoming Schedule
- February 25 at Memphis at 8:00 PM ET
- February 28 vs. Rice at 7:00 PM ET
- March 4 at Charlotte at 6:30 PM ET
