How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 25 Published 3:50 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

AAC teams will be in action across three games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the UTSA Roadrunners squaring off against the Tulane Green Wave at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

UTSA Roadrunners at Tulane Green Wave

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

UAB Blazers at Rice Owls

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Temple Owls at Memphis Tigers

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: