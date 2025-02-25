How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 25

Published 3:50 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, February 25

AAC teams will be in action across three games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the UTSA Roadrunners squaring off against the Tulane Green Wave at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.

Today’s AAC Games

UTSA Roadrunners at Tulane Green Wave

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

UAB Blazers at Rice Owls

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET

Temple Owls at Memphis Tigers

