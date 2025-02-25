College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 25 Published 12:47 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

The Mississippi State Bulldogs versus the Alabama Crimson Tide is one of many solid options on Tuesday in SEC play. To assist you, we’re offering predictions against the spread!

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Georgia +7.5 vs. Florida

Matchup: Florida Gators at Georgia Bulldogs

Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 6.3 points

Florida by 6.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida -7.5

Florida -7.5 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 25

February 25 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Missouri -13.5 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Missouri Tigers

Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 13.5 points

Missouri by 13.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Missouri -13.5

Missouri -13.5 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 25

February 25 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: LSU +10.5 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at LSU Tigers

Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 9.6 points

Tennessee by 9.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tennessee -10.5

Tennessee -10.5 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 25

February 25 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Alabama -7.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide

Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 10.2 points

Alabama by 10.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Alabama -7.5

Alabama -7.5 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 25

February 25 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

