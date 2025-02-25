Buy Tickets for Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators on February 25 Published 4:51 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025

The Florida Panthers’ Sam Reinhart and the Nashville Predators’ Filip Forsberg will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams meet on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.

Panthers vs. Predators Game Information

Players to Watch

Panthers Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Sam Reinhart 58 31 31 62 Matthew Tkachuk 52 22 35 57 Aleksander Barkov Jr. 48 14 38 52 Carter Verhaeghe 58 15 28 43 Anton Lundell 57 13 24 37 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 56 21 32 53 Jonathan Marchessault 56 18 28 46 Roman Josi 52 9 29 38 Ryan O’Reilly 53 14 20 34 Steven Stamkos 56 17 15 32

Panthers vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Panthers’ 189 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

Florida is ranked 15th in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 167 (2.9 per game).

The Panthers’ offense is eighth the league with a 24.7% power-play conversion rate.

The Predators have scored 145 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 31st in the NHL.

Nashville has given up 3.3 goals per game, and 185 total, which ranks 24th among all NHL teams.

The Predators have the NHL’s 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 20.63%.

