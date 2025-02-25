Buy Tickets for Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators on February 25
Published 4:51 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025
The Florida Panthers’ Sam Reinhart and the Nashville Predators’ Filip Forsberg will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams meet on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.
Panthers vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 25
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Panthers (-147)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Panthers Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Sam Reinhart
|58
|31
|31
|62
|Matthew Tkachuk
|52
|22
|35
|57
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|48
|14
|38
|52
|Carter Verhaeghe
|58
|15
|28
|43
|Anton Lundell
|57
|13
|24
|37
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|56
|21
|32
|53
|Jonathan Marchessault
|56
|18
|28
|46
|Roman Josi
|52
|9
|29
|38
|Ryan O’Reilly
|53
|14
|20
|34
|Steven Stamkos
|56
|17
|15
|32
Panthers vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Panthers’ 189 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
- Florida is ranked 15th in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 167 (2.9 per game).
- The Panthers’ offense is eighth the league with a 24.7% power-play conversion rate.
- The Predators have scored 145 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 31st in the NHL.
- Nashville has given up 3.3 goals per game, and 185 total, which ranks 24th among all NHL teams.
- The Predators have the NHL’s 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 20.63%.
