Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Tuesday, February 25
Published 12:21 am Tuesday, February 25, 2025
The college basketball lineup on Tuesday is not one to miss. Our computer model has provided picks against the spread for 10 games, including the Toledo Rockets playing the Kent State Golden Flashes at Coleman Coliseum.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Kent State -6.5 vs. Toledo
- Matchup: Toledo Rockets at Kent State Golden Flashes
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 25
- Computer Projection: Kent State by 10.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kent State (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Santa Clara +6.5 vs. Gonzaga
- Matchup: Gonzaga Bulldogs at Santa Clara Broncos
- Time: 11 p.m. ET
- Date: February 25
- Computer Projection: Gonzaga by 3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-6.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Northwestern +2.5 vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 25
- Computer Projection: Northwestern by 0.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Minnesota (-2.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: Murray State -5.5 vs. Indiana State
- Matchup: Indiana State Sycamores at Murray State Racers
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 25
- Computer Projection: Murray State by 8.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Murray State (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Alabama -7.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 25
- Computer Projection: Alabama by 10.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Lindenwood +1.5 vs. Western Illinois
- Matchup: Lindenwood Lions at Western Illinois Leathernecks
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 25
- Computer Projection: Lindenwood by 1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Western Illinois (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: UL Monroe +12.5 vs. James Madison
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes at UL Monroe Warhawks
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 25
- Computer Projection: James Madison by 10 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: James Madison (-12.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Ohio -5.5 vs. Western Michigan
- Matchup: Ohio Bobcats at Western Michigan Broncos
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 25
- Computer Projection: Ohio by 7.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ohio (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Colorado State -12.5 vs. Air Force
- Matchup: Colorado State Rams at Air Force Falcons
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 25
- Computer Projection: Colorado State by 14.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Colorado State (-12.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Baylor +2.5 vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Baylor Bears at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 25
- Computer Projection: Cincinnati by 0.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cincinnati (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
