Auburn vs. Ole Miss Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 26 Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Wednesday’s game between the No. 1 Auburn Tigers (25-2, 13-1 SEC) and the Ole Miss Rebels (19-8, 8-6 SEC) at Neville Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-69 and heavily favors Auburn to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 26.

According to our computer prediction, Ole Miss should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 13.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 153.5 over/under.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Neville Arena Line: Auburn -13.5

Auburn -13.5 Point total: 153.5

153.5 Moneyline (to win): Auburn -1053, Ole Miss +660

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction:

Auburn 80, Ole Miss 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+13.5)

Ole Miss (+13.5) Pick OU: Under (153.5)

Auburn has a 16-11-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Ole Miss, who is 14-13-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Tigers are 16-11-0 and the Rebels are 12-15-0. The teams score an average of 161.9 points per game, 8.4 more points than this matchup’s total. Over the past 10 games, Auburn is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall while Ole Miss has gone 2-8 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game with a +437 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.3 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and give up 68.1 per outing (69th in college basketball).

Auburn comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.6 boards. It is pulling down 35.6 rebounds per game (28th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 29.0 per contest.

Auburn hits 9.2 three-pointers per game (56th in college basketball), 3.3 more than its opponents (5.9). It is shooting 36.2% from deep (67th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29.4%.

The Tigers rank eighth in college basketball with 107.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 37th in college basketball defensively with 86.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Auburn has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.3 turnovers per game, committing 8.8 (eighth in college basketball play) while forcing 11.1 (213th in college basketball).

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game (posting 77.6 points per game, 85th in college basketball, and conceding 69.2 per contest, 95th in college basketball) and have a +226 scoring differential.

Ole Miss ranks 286th in the nation at 30.3 rebounds per game. That’s 3.2 fewer than the 33.5 its opponents average.

Ole Miss makes 8.7 three-pointers per game (81st in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents.

Ole Miss has committed 5.4 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 8.6 (fifth in college basketball) while forcing 14.0 (23rd in college basketball).

