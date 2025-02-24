Where to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – February 25 Published 7:23 pm Monday, February 24, 2025

The Tuesday NHL schedule includes the Florida Panthers (34-21-3) visiting the Nashville Predators (20-29-7) at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Panthers are third (with 71 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Predators are 14th (47 points) in the Western Conference.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Panthers vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Panthers’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Sam Reinhart 58 31 31 62 49 18 F Matthew Tkachuk 52 22 35 57 47 10 F Aleksander Barkov Jr. 48 14 38 52 28 20 F Carter Verhaeghe 58 15 28 43 61 18 F Anton Lundell 57 13 24 37 40 22

Panthers Stat Rankings

Goals: 3.26 (8th)

3.26 (8th) Goals Allowed: 2.88 (12th)

2.88 (12th) Shots: 31.7 (3rd)

31.7 (3rd) Shots Allowed: 27.2 (8th)

27.2 (8th) Power Play %: 24.7 (8th)

24.7 (8th) Penalty Kill %: 78.31 (18th)

Panthers’ Upcoming Schedule

February 25 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) February 27 vs. Oilers: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) March 1 vs. Flames: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) March 3 vs. Lightning: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 6 vs. Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 8 vs. Sabres: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 11 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 13 at Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 15 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 16 at Islanders: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 20 at Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 22 at Capitals: 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+

5:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 23 vs. Penguins: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 28 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 30 vs. Canadiens: 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+

1:00 PM ET on ESPN+ April 1 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ April 2 at Maple Leafs: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ April 5 at Senators: 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+

2:00 PM ET on ESPN+ April 6 at Red Wings: 5:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)

5:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max) April 8 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 56 21 32 53 84 31 F Jonathan Marchessault 56 18 28 46 64 6 D Roman Josi 52 9 29 38 75 23 F Ryan O’Reilly 53 14 20 34 40 21 F Steven Stamkos 56 17 15 32 37 12

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed NHL gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.59 (30th)

2.59 (30th) Goals Allowed: 3.3 (26th)

3.3 (26th) Shots: 29.7 (6th)

29.7 (6th) Shots Allowed: 29.5 (26th)

29.5 (26th) Power Play %: 20.63 (20th)

20.63 (20th) Penalty Kill %: 80.49 (12th)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

12:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo) March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 14 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 15 at Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 18 vs. Blues: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9:00 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo) March 20 vs. Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 22 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 23 at Blues: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 25 at Hurricanes: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 27 vs. Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 29 vs. Golden Knights: 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+

6:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 31 at Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ April 1 at Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ April 3 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at StubHub.

id: