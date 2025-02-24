Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Sunday, March 9

Published 4:32 am Monday, February 24, 2025

By Data Skrive

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Sunday, March 9

The New Orleans Pelicans (14-43) are welcoming in the Memphis Grizzlies (37-20) for a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at Smoothie King Center, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 9, 2025. It’s the fourth matchup between the squads this year.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Smoothie King Center
  • Favorite:

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats

Pelicans Grizzlies
110.5 Points Avg. 122.8
118.9 Points Allowed Avg. 116
44.7% Field Goal % 48.2%
34.9% Three Point % 37.2%

Pelicans’ Top Players

  • CJ McCollum contributes 22.1 points per game while adding 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Pelicans.
  • Dejounte Murray contributes with 17.5 points, 7.4 assists and 6.5 rebounds a game, and Yves Missi adds 8.4 points, 1.4 assists and 8.2 rebounds per outing.
  • McCollum connects on 3.1 threes per game to lead active Pelicans.
  • Murray records two steals per game. Missi collects 1.5 blocks a game.

Grizzlies’ Top Players

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. scores 22.8 points per game and also tacks on six rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest.
  • Santi Aldama has per-game averages of 12.7 points, 2.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds this season.
  • Ja Morant also chips in with 20.5 points, 7.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
  • Jaylen Wells knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
  • Jackson’s 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game are important to the Grizzlies’ defensive performance.

Pelicans Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/28 Suns Away
3/2 Jazz Away
3/4 Lakers Away
3/6 Rockets Home
3/8 Rockets Away
3/9 Grizzlies Home
3/11 Clippers Home
3/13 Magic Home
3/15 Spurs Away
3/17 Pistons Home
3/19 Timberwolves Away

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/28 Knicks Home
3/1 Spurs Home
3/3 Hawks Home
3/5 Thunder Home
3/7 Mavericks Away
3/9 Pelicans Away
3/10 Suns Home
3/12 Jazz Home
3/14 Cavaliers Home
3/15 Heat Home
3/17 Kings Away

