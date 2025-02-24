Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Sunday, March 9
Published 4:32 am Monday, February 24, 2025
The New Orleans Pelicans (14-43) are welcoming in the Memphis Grizzlies (37-20) for a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at Smoothie King Center, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 9, 2025. It’s the fourth matchup between the squads this year.
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Favorite: –
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats
|Pelicans
|Grizzlies
|110.5
|Points Avg.
|122.8
|118.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116
|44.7%
|Field Goal %
|48.2%
|34.9%
|Three Point %
|37.2%
Pelicans’ Top Players
- CJ McCollum contributes 22.1 points per game while adding 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Pelicans.
- Dejounte Murray contributes with 17.5 points, 7.4 assists and 6.5 rebounds a game, and Yves Missi adds 8.4 points, 1.4 assists and 8.2 rebounds per outing.
- McCollum connects on 3.1 threes per game to lead active Pelicans.
- Murray records two steals per game. Missi collects 1.5 blocks a game.
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Jaren Jackson Jr. scores 22.8 points per game and also tacks on six rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest.
- Santi Aldama has per-game averages of 12.7 points, 2.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds this season.
- Ja Morant also chips in with 20.5 points, 7.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
- Jaylen Wells knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
- Jackson’s 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game are important to the Grizzlies’ defensive performance.
Pelicans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/28
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
|3/2
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
|3/4
|Lakers
|–
|Away
|–
|3/6
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|3/8
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|3/9
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|3/11
|Clippers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/13
|Magic
|–
|Home
|–
|3/15
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|3/17
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|3/19
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/28
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/1
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|3/3
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/5
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|3/7
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
|3/9
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|3/10
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|3/12
|Jazz
|–
|Home
|–
|3/14
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/15
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|3/17
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
