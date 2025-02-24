Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Sunday, March 9 Published 4:32 am Monday, February 24, 2025

The New Orleans Pelicans (14-43) are welcoming in the Memphis Grizzlies (37-20) for a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at Smoothie King Center, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 9, 2025. It’s the fourth matchup between the squads this year.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats

Pelicans Grizzlies 110.5 Points Avg. 122.8 118.9 Points Allowed Avg. 116 44.7% Field Goal % 48.2% 34.9% Three Point % 37.2%

Pelicans’ Top Players

CJ McCollum contributes 22.1 points per game while adding 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Pelicans.

Dejounte Murray contributes with 17.5 points, 7.4 assists and 6.5 rebounds a game, and Yves Missi adds 8.4 points, 1.4 assists and 8.2 rebounds per outing.

McCollum connects on 3.1 threes per game to lead active Pelicans.

Murray records two steals per game. Missi collects 1.5 blocks a game.

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. scores 22.8 points per game and also tacks on six rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest.

Santi Aldama has per-game averages of 12.7 points, 2.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds this season.

Ja Morant also chips in with 20.5 points, 7.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Jaylen Wells knocks down 1.8 threes per game.

Jackson’s 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game are important to the Grizzlies’ defensive performance.

Pelicans Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/28 Suns – Away – 3/2 Jazz – Away – 3/4 Lakers – Away – 3/6 Rockets – Home – 3/8 Rockets – Away – 3/9 Grizzlies – Home – 3/11 Clippers – Home – 3/13 Magic – Home – 3/15 Spurs – Away – 3/17 Pistons – Home – 3/19 Timberwolves – Away –

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/28 Knicks – Home – 3/1 Spurs – Home – 3/3 Hawks – Home – 3/5 Thunder – Home – 3/7 Mavericks – Away – 3/9 Pelicans – Away – 3/10 Suns – Home – 3/12 Jazz – Home – 3/14 Cavaliers – Home – 3/15 Heat – Home – 3/17 Kings – Away –

