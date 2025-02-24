Panthers vs. Predators Injury Report Today – February 25
Published 9:41 pm Monday, February 24, 2025
Currently, the Florida Panthers (34-21-3) have just one player on the injury report, Matthew Tkachuk, for their matchup with the Nashville Predators (20-29-7) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, February 25 at 8:00 PM ET.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matthew Tkachuk
|LW
|Day-To-Day
|Lower Body
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Zachary L’Heureux
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Adam Wilsby
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Panthers vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers’ 189 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
- Florida has allowed 167 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 15th in league action in goals against.
- They have the league’s ninth-best goal differential at +22.
Predators Season Insights
- With 145 goals (2.6 per game), the Predators have the NHL’s 31st-ranked offense.
- Nashville concedes 3.3 goals per game (185 total), which ranks 24th in the league.
- They have the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -40.
Panthers vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-149)
|Predators (+125)
|5.5
