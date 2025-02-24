NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 25 Published 9:26 pm Monday, February 24, 2025

The San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans square off in one of many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the major games today below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 25

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -10.5

Celtics -10.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 9.7 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 9.7 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.3 total projected points)

Over (226.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and TSN

NBCS-BOS and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Cavaliers -6.5

Cavaliers -6.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 9.5 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 9.5 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.1 total projected points)

Over (222.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Rockets -4.5

Rockets -4.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 6.2 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 6.2 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.0 total projected points)

Over (224.0 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSWI

SCHN and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Pelicans -2.5

Pelicans -2.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 2.0 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 2.0 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.3 total projected points)

Over (228.3 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSW, and WVUE

Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSW, and WVUE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Grizzlies -8.5

Grizzlies -8.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 12.0 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 12.0 points) Total: 244.5 points

244.5 points Total Pick: Over (233.6 total projected points)

Over (233.6 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE and AZFamily

FDSSE and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Spread: Lakers -7.5

Lakers -7.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 3.6 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 3.6 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)

Over (226.9 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA, truTV, and MAX

Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Warriors -15.5

Warriors -15.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 12.4 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 12.4 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.1 total projected points)

Over (221.1 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

NBCS-BA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

