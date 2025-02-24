NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Suns Picks for February 25 Published 11:39 pm Monday, February 24, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (37-20) take the court against the Phoenix Suns (27-30) as 8.5-point favorites on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and AZFamily.

Our computer predictions in this article will assist you in choosing the best bets available for Tuesday’s game.

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: FDSSE and AZFamily

FDSSE and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 8.5)

Memphis has beaten the spread 35 times in 57 games.

Phoenix has 20 wins in 57 games against the spread this year.

The Grizzlies are 8-2 as 8.5-point favorites or more.

As a 8.5-point underdog or greater, the Suns have one win ATS (1-3) this season.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Under (245.5)





Grizzlies games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 245.5 points 18 times.

The Suns and their opponents have combined to score more than 245.5 points in eight of 57 games this season.

Memphis has an average point total of 235.2 in its contests this year, 10.3 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Phoenix’s contests this season have a 228.2-point average over/under, 17.3 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Grizzlies are the third-highest scoring team in the league this year. The Suns have scored the 14th-most points.

The Suns have surrendered the 19th-fewest points in NBA play this season, while the Grizzlies have given up the 22nd-fewest.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-325)

The Grizzlies have won 29, or 78.4%, of the 37 games they’ve played as favorites this season.

The Suns have come away with four wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Memphis has a record of 11-1, a 91.7% win rate, when it’s favored by -325 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Phoenix has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +260 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 76.5% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: