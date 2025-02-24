How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 25

Published 11:46 pm Monday, February 24, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Tuesday, February 25

There are nine games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Mississippi State Bulldogs versus the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 2 Duke Blue Devils at Miami Hurricanes

Providence Friars at No. 21 Marquette Golden Eagles

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
No. 3 Florida Gators at Georgia Bulldogs

No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones at Oklahoma State Cowboys

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 14 Missouri Tigers

No. 19 Louisville Cardinals at Virginia Tech Hokies

Washington Huskies at No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers

  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers at LSU Tigers

No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide

More How to Watch

How to Watch AAC Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, February 25

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 25

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 25

Where to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live - February 25

