How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 25
Published 11:46 pm Monday, February 24, 2025
There are nine games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Mississippi State Bulldogs versus the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 2 Duke Blue Devils at Miami Hurricanes
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Providence Friars at No. 21 Marquette Golden Eagles
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3 Florida Gators at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 14 Missouri Tigers
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 19 Louisville Cardinals at Virginia Tech Hokies
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Huskies at No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Peacock
No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers at LSU Tigers
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: