How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 25 Published 11:46 pm Monday, February 24, 2025

There are nine games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Mississippi State Bulldogs versus the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 2 Duke Blue Devils at Miami Hurricanes

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Providence Friars at No. 21 Marquette Golden Eagles

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3 Florida Gators at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 14 Missouri Tigers

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 Louisville Cardinals at Virginia Tech Hokies

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Huskies at No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers at LSU Tigers

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

