How to Watch the NBA Today, February 25
Published 10:26 pm Monday, February 24, 2025
The Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Orlando Magic is one game in particular to catch on a Tuesday NBA slate that includes seven compelling matchups.
Looking for how to watch NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.
Watch the NBA Today – February 25
Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSW, and WVUE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA, truTV, and MAX
Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
