How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 25 Published 11:54 pm Monday, February 24, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (37-20) play the Phoenix Suns (27-30) on February 25, 2025.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE, AZFamily

FDSSE, AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Suns’ opponents have knocked down.

Memphis has a 30-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 25th.

The Grizzlies score 122.8 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 115.3 the Suns allow.

When Memphis scores more than 115.3 points, it is 33-7.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns’ 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents (45.1%).

Phoenix is 24-19 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Suns are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The Suns’ 113.2 points per game are only 2.8 fewer points than the 116 the Grizzlies give up.

Phoenix has put together a 13-8 record in games it scores more than 116 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are averaging 123.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.2 more points than they’re averaging on the road (122.2).

In 2024-25, Memphis is surrendering 112.1 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 119.5.

The Grizzlies are averaging 14.1 threes per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.3 more threes and 0.4% points better than they’re averaging on the road (13.8 threes per game, 37% three-point percentage).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

At home the Suns average 113.9 points per game, 1.3 more than on the road (112.6). Defensively they concede 112.9 points per game at home, 4.6 less than on the road (117.5).

At home, Phoenix allows 112.9 points per game. On the road, it concedes 117.5.

The Suns collect 0.6 more assists per game at home (27.7) than on the road (27.1).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cam Spencer Out Thumb Zyon Pullin Out Knee

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cody Martin Out Abdomen Monte Morris Questionable Back

id: