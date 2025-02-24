How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, February 24 Published 3:49 am Monday, February 24, 2025

Only a single SEC game is on Monday’s college basketball schedule. That matchup is the Texas Longhorns taking on the Georgia Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 2 Texas Longhorns at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: