How to Pick the Panthers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 25 Published 11:46 am Monday, February 24, 2025

On Tuesday, February 25 at 8:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers are set to take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. For best bets, picks, and projections for this game, continue reading.

Panthers vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6.1 goals)

This season, 33 of Florida’s 58 games have gone over Tuesday’s over/under of 5.5 goals.

So far this season, 26 games Nashville has played finished with more than 5.5 goals.

These two teams combine for 5.8 goals per game, 0.34999999999999964 more than the over/under for this contest.

The 6.2 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.7 more than the total for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Panthers Moneyline: -128

The Panthers are 27-19 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Florida is 24-14 (winning 63.2% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -128 or shorter.

The Panthers have a 56.1% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.

Predators Moneyline: +108

Nashville has five wins when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (which has happened 21 times).

The Predators have won three games with moneyline odds of +108 or longer (in 15 such games).

Nashville has a 48.1% implied probability to win this matchup.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Florida 4, Nashville 3

Panthers Points Leaders

Sam Reinhart has been critical to Florida’s offense this season, putting up 62 points in 58 games.

With 22 goals and 35 assists, Matthew Tkachuk is one of the top contributors for Florida with his 57 points (one per game).

On 106 shots (for 14 goals) and 38 assists, Aleksander Barkov Jr. has contributed 52 points this season.

Across 38 games played, Sergei Bobrovsky has a goaltending record of 23-13-2. During those games, he’s allowed 99 goals while recording 919 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg is a top offensive contributor for his team with 53 points (0.9 per game). He has scored 21 goals and 32 assists in 56 games (playing 18:46 per game).

Jonathan Marchessault is key for Nashville’s attack with 46 total points (0.8 per game), including 18 goals and 28 assists through 56 contests.

Roman Josi has nine goals and 29 assists, for a season point total of 38.

Juuse Saros has a record of 12-23-6 in 42 games this season, conceding 117 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 1048 saves and a .900 save percentage, 36th in the league.

Panthers’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/6/2025 Blues W 3-2 Away -170 2/8/2025 Senators W 5-1 Home -185 2/22/2025 Kraken L 2-1 Home -248 2/25/2025 Predators – Away -128 2/27/2025 Oilers – Home – 3/1/2025 Flames – Home – 3/3/2025 Lightning – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/8/2025 Sabres W 6-4 Home -119 2/22/2025 Avalanche W 2-1 Home +120 2/23/2025 Devils L 5-0 Home +108 2/25/2025 Panthers – Home +108 2/27/2025 Jets – Home – 3/1/2025 Islanders – Away – 3/2/2025 Rangers – Away –

Florida vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

