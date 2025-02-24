Grizzlies vs. Suns Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 25 Published 9:16 pm Monday, February 24, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (37-20) hit the court against the Phoenix Suns (27-30) as 8.5-point favorites on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and AZFamily.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and AZFamily

FDSSE and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 123 – Suns 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 8.5)

Grizzlies (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-12.0)

Grizzlies (-12.0) Pick OU: Under (244.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 233.6

The Grizzlies have covered the spread more often than the Suns this season, recording an ATS record of 35-22-0, compared to the 20-37-0 mark of the Suns.

Memphis covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 80% of the time. That’s more often than Phoenix covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (25%).

Memphis and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 63.2% of the time this season (36 out of 57). That’s more often than Phoenix and its opponents have (28 out of 57).

The Grizzlies have a .784 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (29-8) this season, higher than the .190 winning percentage for the Suns as a moneyline underdog (4-17).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies have been carried by their offense, as they rank second-best in the NBA by posting 122.8 points per game. They rank 22nd in the league in points allowed (116 per contest).

Memphis is allowing 43.5 boards per game this year (13th-ranked in NBA), but it has shined by grabbing 47.7 rebounds per game (second-best).

The Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are collecting 28.9 per game (fourth-best in NBA).

Memphis is fifth-best in the NBA with 15.1 forced turnovers per game, but it ranks second-worst in the league by averaging 15.8 turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies are sinking 13.9 threes per game (eighth-ranked in league). They own a 37.2% shooting percentage (seventh-ranked) from three-point land.

Suns Performance Insights

Offensively the Suns are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA (113.2 points per game). On defense they are 20th (115.3 points conceded per game).

In 2024-25, Phoenix is 25th in the league in rebounds (42.4 per game) and 24th in rebounds conceded (45.6).

At 27.4 assists per game, the Suns are 11th in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Phoenix is 13th in the NBA in committing them (13.2 per game). It is third-worst in forcing them (11.8 per game).

In 2024-25, the Suns are eighth in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.9 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (37.3%).

