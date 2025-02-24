Grizzlies vs. Suns Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 25
Published 9:16 pm Monday, February 24, 2025
The Memphis Grizzlies (37-20) hit the court against the Phoenix Suns (27-30) as 8.5-point favorites on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and AZFamily.
Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Grizzlies vs. Suns Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Grizzlies 123 – Suns 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Suns
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 8.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-12.0)
- Pick OU:
Under (244.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 233.6
- The Grizzlies have covered the spread more often than the Suns this season, recording an ATS record of 35-22-0, compared to the 20-37-0 mark of the Suns.
- Memphis covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 80% of the time. That’s more often than Phoenix covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (25%).
- Memphis and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 63.2% of the time this season (36 out of 57). That’s more often than Phoenix and its opponents have (28 out of 57).
- The Grizzlies have a .784 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (29-8) this season, higher than the .190 winning percentage for the Suns as a moneyline underdog (4-17).
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- The Grizzlies have been carried by their offense, as they rank second-best in the NBA by posting 122.8 points per game. They rank 22nd in the league in points allowed (116 per contest).
- Memphis is allowing 43.5 boards per game this year (13th-ranked in NBA), but it has shined by grabbing 47.7 rebounds per game (second-best).
- The Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are collecting 28.9 per game (fourth-best in NBA).
- Memphis is fifth-best in the NBA with 15.1 forced turnovers per game, but it ranks second-worst in the league by averaging 15.8 turnovers per contest.
- The Grizzlies are sinking 13.9 threes per game (eighth-ranked in league). They own a 37.2% shooting percentage (seventh-ranked) from three-point land.
Suns Performance Insights
- Offensively the Suns are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA (113.2 points per game). On defense they are 20th (115.3 points conceded per game).
- In 2024-25, Phoenix is 25th in the league in rebounds (42.4 per game) and 24th in rebounds conceded (45.6).
- At 27.4 assists per game, the Suns are 11th in the NBA.
- In terms of turnovers, Phoenix is 13th in the NBA in committing them (13.2 per game). It is third-worst in forcing them (11.8 per game).
- In 2024-25, the Suns are eighth in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.9 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (37.3%).
