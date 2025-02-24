Grizzlies vs. Suns Injury Report Today – February 25 Published 5:39 pm Monday, February 24, 2025

As they get ready to square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (37-20) on Tuesday, February 25 at FedExForum, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET, the Phoenix Suns (27-30) have two players currently listed on the injury report. The Grizzlies also have listed two injured players.

The Grizzlies head into this matchup after a 129-123 loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. put up 22 points, three rebounds and four assists for the Grizzlies.

The Suns’ most recent contest on Sunday ended in a 127-109 loss to the Raptors. Devin Booker scored 31 points in the Suns’ loss, leading the team.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cam Spencer SG Out Thumb 4 1.7 1.6 Vince Williams Jr. SG Day-To-Day Knee 6.4 3.9 2

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Martin SF Out Abdomen 7.8 4.5 2.3 Monte Morris PG Out Back 4.9 1.4 1.7

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: FDSSE and AZFamily

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

id: