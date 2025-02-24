Published 11:21 am Monday, February 24, 2025

Glenda Jean Reid Rowton, age 79, of Walls, Mississippi, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2025, after a valiant battle with cancer. A memorial serivce to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 1, 2025 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville, MS.She was predeceased by her parents, Cleo and Docia Sturgis, and her sister, Patricia Reid Swindell. She is survived by her son, Richard Rowton of Albuquerque, New Mexico, her brother C. M. Sturgis (Demetria) of Collierville, Tennessee, a grandson, Dax Rowton of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and numerous nieces and nephews. Jean loved her family, friends and neighbors, square danced and, most of all, loved the Lord.