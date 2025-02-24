February 24 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 3:21 am Monday, February 24, 2025
Monday’s NHL schedule has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Los Angeles Kings.
Looking for how to watch NHL action? All the games to watch on Monday are here.
How to Watch February 24 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|San Jose Sharks @ Winnipeg Jets
|7:30 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|Vegas Golden Knights @ Los Angeles Kings
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
