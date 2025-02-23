Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, February 24
Published 7:28 pm Sunday, February 23, 2025
Top-25 teams will take the court across three games on Monday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Houston Cougars playing the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. See the piece below for picks against the spread.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. No. 12 Michigan Wolverines
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan 77, Nebraska 73
- Projected Favorite: Michigan by 3.8 points
- Pick ATS: Michigan (+0.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. No. 5 Houston Cougars
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 71, Texas Tech 70
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 1 points
- Pick ATS: Texas Tech (+1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Lubbock, Texas
- Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Colorado Buffaloes vs. No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kansas 75, Colorado 68
- Projected Favorite: Kansas by 7.4 points
- Pick ATS: Kansas (-6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 11 p.m. ET
- Location: Boulder, Colorado
- Venue: CU Events Center
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.