Ole Miss vs. Missouri Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 23 Published 1:46 pm Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday’s game features the Ole Miss Rebels (17-8) and the Missouri Tigers (13-15) clashing at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-59 win for heavily favored Ole Miss according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 23.

According to our computer prediction, Ole Miss is projected to cover the spread (13.5) versus Missouri. The two sides are projected to exceed the 128.5 total.

Ole Miss vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Line: Ole Miss -13.5

Ole Miss -13.5 Point total: 128.5

Ole Miss vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 74, Missouri 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Missouri

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-13.5)

Ole Miss (-13.5) Pick OU: Over (128.5)

Ole Miss is 15-7-0 against the spread, while Missouri’s ATS record this season is 5-5-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Rebels are 10-12-0 and the Tigers are 3-7-0. The two teams score an average of 145.7 points per game, 17.2 more points than this matchup’s total. Ole Miss has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the past 10 contests. Missouri has gone 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 contests.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels outscore opponents by 21.0 points per game (scoring 76.4 points per game to rank 36th in college basketball while giving up 55.4 per contest to rank 18th in college basketball) and have a +525 scoring differential overall.

The 34.8 rebounds per game Ole Miss averages rank 65th in the nation, and are 8.4 more than the 26.4 its opponents collect per contest.

Ole Miss makes 5.4 three-pointers per game (243rd in college basketball) while shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc (194th in college basketball). It is making 1.5 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 3.9 per game while shooting 29.9%.

The Rebels average 94.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (33rd in college basketball), and give up 68.5 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball).

Ole Miss has committed 6.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13 (47th in college basketball play) while forcing 19.8 (21st in college basketball).

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game (posting 69.3 points per game, 104th in college basketball, and allowing 66.1 per outing, 225th in college basketball) and have a +90 scoring differential.

Missouri is 267th in the nation at 30.4 rebounds per game. That’s similar to the 29.9 its opponents average.

Missouri knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (88th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

Missouri has committed 14.2 turnovers per game (100th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than the 15.8 it forces (159th in college basketball).

