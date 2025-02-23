NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 24
Published 9:26 pm Sunday, February 23, 2025
The NBA schedule today, which includes the Los Angeles Clippers taking on the Detroit Pistons, should provide some fireworks.
Want to improve your chances before today’s NBA action? Take a look at our betting preview below.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 24
Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Nets -2.5
- Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 3.5 points)
- Total: 213.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Nuggets -4.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.5 points)
- Total: 247.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (234.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN, ALT, and KTVD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: 76ers -2.5
- Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 3.8 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Heat -1.5
- Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 2.1 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, and FDSN
Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Trail Blazers -2.5
- Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 0.1 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Kings -10.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 10.5 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: