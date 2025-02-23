How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Missouri Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 23 Published 3:47 am Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday’s SEC slate will see the Ole Miss Rebels (17-8) play the Missouri Tigers (13-15) at 3:00 PM ET.

If you want to know where to watch this game, it is available on SEC Network.

Email newsletter signup

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Ole Miss vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

Offensively the Tigers are the 104th-ranked squad in the nation (69.3 points per game). Defensively they are 225th (66.1 points allowed per game).

Ole Miss ranks 10th-best in college basketball by allowing just 26.4 rebounds per game. It ranks 65th in college basketball by pulling down 34.8 boards per contest.

The Tigers are 197th in the country in assists (12.7 per game) in 2024-25.

Ole Miss ranks 21st-best in college basketball by forcing 19.8 turnovers per game. It ranks 47th in college basketball by averaging 13 turnovers per contest.

In 2024-25 the Tigers are 88th in the nation in 3-point makes (7.1 per game) and 10th-best in 3-point percentage (37.3%).

Ole Miss is allowing opponents to put up a 29.9% three-point percentage this year (121st-ranked in college basketball), but it has provided a lift by giving up just 3.9 threes per game (third-best).

In 2024-25, the Tigers have attempted 66.8% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 71.7% of the Tigers’ baskets have been 2-pointers, and 28.3% have been 3-pointers.

Missouri 2024-25 Stats

At 69.3 points scored per game and 66.1 points allowed, the Tigers are 104th in college basketball offensively and 225th on defense.

Missouri collects 30.4 rebounds per game and give up 29.9 boards, ranking 267th and 106th, respectively, in the country.

This season the Tigers are ranked 197th in college basketball in assists at 12.7 per game.

With 14.2 turnovers committed per game and 15.8 turnovers forced, Missouri is 100th and 159th in the nation, respectively.

The Tigers are 88th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (7.1 per game) and 10th-best in 3-point percentage (37.3%).

Missouri gives up 6.3 3-pointers per game and concedes 32.5% from beyond the arc, ranking 223rd and 260th, respectively, in the nation.

The Tigers take 66.8% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.7% of the Tigers’ baskets are 2-pointers, and 28.3% are 3-pointers.

Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Madison Scott 25 12.6 5.4 3.9 1 1 0.2 Kennedy Todd-Williams 25 11.4 5.2 3.1 1.5 0.9 1 Sira Thienou 25 11.3 4.4 2.2 2.8 0.3 0.9 Starr Jacobs 25 11.1 6.9 1 1.8 0.3 0 Kirsten Deans 25 8.9 2.2 2.4 1 0.1 1.7

Missouri’s Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Grace Slaughter 28 15.5 3.4 0.9 0.6 0.2 1.8 Ashton Judd 28 11.6 5 1.6 1 0.3 1.8 Laniah Randle 28 11.6 6.2 1.4 1.8 0.4 0 Abbey Schreacke 28 8.3 1.4 0.9 0.7 0 2.1 Angelique Ngalakulondi 28 5.8 4.8 0.7 0.3 0.8 0

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

February 23 vs. Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

February 27 vs. South Carolina at 9:00 PM ET

March 2 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

Missouri’s Upcoming Schedule

February 23 at Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET

February 27 at Arkansas at 7:30 PM ET

March 2 vs. Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET

Don’t miss this exciting matchup — watch it live on Fubo!

id: